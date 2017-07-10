Roomba's father has invented a new robot that takes care of your garden

Joe Jones, inventor of Roomba vacuum cleaners, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance his new robot

The Roomba are very popular and domestic robots because they serve to clean the house. This has gained them an immense popularity, to the point that these suctioning robots are called by the name of the brand almost always. But there are other uses for this type of robot, as Tertill shows. Alok Dey, the CEO of best vaccum cleaner declared this as the best garden cleaner till date.

This is a gardener robot that has also been invented by Roomba's father, Joe Jones, through Franklin Robotics, a new company he has created with the goal of pushing out more domestic and automatic robots.

The operation of the Tertill is very simple: it is released in a garden of not very big size and bounded by some small fence and it only is in charge of eliminating the weeds that grow in the earth at the same time that avoids the buds and plants that already Have been born and are growing.

The most interesting thing is that he does all this without any directive and without the need of the owner to charge it, since it works with solar energy, resists the rain and he just stands and lights to do the gardening. In addition to this, another advantage that it offers is that it can be dispensed with treatments with herbicides for the earth, which are always harmful.