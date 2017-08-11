The Rosa Parks Farmers Market located in one of Charlotte’s oldest black neighborhoods is working to assist a community that is sometimes left out of the economic boom of the queen city. The market addresses a food desert in this predominantly black side of town. A food desert is an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

I was laid off several years ago. So along with my job security also went my ability to shop at more upscale environments in the more affluent areas of the city. I relocated to the west side of town and it is now my home. It reminds me of the inner city neighborhood of South Park, in Houston Texas where I grew up. But some of those memories are uncomfortable as I am reminded how difficult day to day living can be when you are trying to make ends meet, like so many of my fellow West End residents.

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market, located off Beatties Ford Road in the parking lot of the Mecklenburg Health Department provides a needed alternative to overly processed food you get at the few grocery store chains that have a presence in this historically black community. The market is run under the direction of Reggie Singleton, Policy Health Coordinator. Singleton talks about the importance of fresh produce to combat illnesses that plague the black community like diabetes, hyper tension and obesity. The Rosa Parks Farmers Market is open on every Tuesday from 10-2 during the summer.

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market encourages partnerships with similar community initiatives like the Sustainability Village located on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black college and university just up the street towards Uptown. You can also see Friendship Gardens which grows and creates meals from the garden located at Garinger High School. The market also includes an incredible kid zone and several local farmers including Paul Brewington, a black farmer who has a long history in growing local produce.

I am trying to eat more healthy but that can be a challenge when an organic tomato is three bucks. This is sadly a common challenge facing communities of color and economically challenged neighborhoods. The struggle is real in finding affordable ways to eat more healthy. Most of the places to eat on my side of town include your requisite fast food joints, Chinese food spots and fried food establishments of course abound.

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market is very affordable and meets the challenge of eating healthy on a budget by offering all EBT/ Food Stamp cardholders the option to take part in their "Double-Up Bucks" program where they will match your sale amount (up to $20 per day) towards the purchase of fruits and vegetables. I stocked up on everything from fresh okra and tomatoes, green beans and new potatoes. You vegan folks will be in heaven. And even for you folks that still like to season your greens with a ham bone, you can and be less guilty due to the freshness of the produce.