Rotimi Discusses His First EP "Jeep Music", His Role on Power, What He likes in Women and 50 Cent

Olurotimi Akinosho who goes by Rotimi for short, but also known as Dre from Power has found his footing in two different industries and a life of fame that millions of people hope for every day. From studying Communications at Northwestern University, his role on Starz hit show "Power", to his first EP "Jeep Music" & touring with August Alsina we discussed his success in 20 minutes.

You recently released your first EP titled Jeep Music and you mentioned during your Breakfast Club interview that it was about your ex-girlfriend. Why make her the subject of your first project?

Well it came from the first advice 50 Cent shared with me, he said "to talk about something real that has happened to me, that you've lived and something that people can connect to, because facades aren't going to work in 2017 and beyond so to tell a story that actually has happened to you” and for me that story was this five, six-year relationship with my first girlfriend, my first love. It started from college at 19 until I graduated and continued on once I found myself on this show called "Boss" up until the beginning of Power, so she had been around from the beginning, at the early stages of celebrity. Not only that, but the album talks about the ups & downs of the relationship, how we met, the good parts, the cheating, the lies, and just everything. I wanted to make it a time capsule. My ex, she drove a white jeep so it was a metaphor to basically say this whole project is about our situation.

If you're hip to Rotimi, Power or just Social Media in general then you've probably noticed that he's become quite the eye candy for a lot of women; young and old. With so many women fawning over him and confessing their provocative thoughts out loud I wanted to ask him something I thought ladies everywhere wanted to know.

Is dating or relationships in general something you find yourself focusing on or is it strictly your career now? I'm focused on my career, however I am open to the possibility of something. I'm at a place where I'd love to experience all the new cool things with somebody; I'm not forcing anything, but the door is open. I'm attracted to communication, that's the number one thing and it actually turns me on. I need someone with substance; someone who can enjoy the real things in life and she has to be a freak.

In life, things aren't always what they seem and it has to be a gamble to date when you're a part of the celebrity culture and world. How do you know when a girl is for you and not for who you are? I go by energy; I can tell right away when someone is for me or what I do. I'm a good judge of character and I have very good intuition. I'm also traditional in the sense of I like going after the woman. If I'm coming after you, that's how I know I really like you.

Let's shift the subject back to music. How'd you end up partnering with August Alsina for the "Don't Matter Tour"? It actually came about, because we have the same booking agency and they felt like we have a similar fan base. They reached out and mentioned that it would be a 25 city tour and that it would be a good look and once August gave the "Ok" it just became a great situation for everybody.

You've mentioned before that Music came first in your life, but has it taken a backseat to Acting as you've really become one in your role of Dre on Power? Um, acting hasn't taken the lead. Initially, it might have, but now we're in a place where people are starting to separate the two and they're able to say "I love his music and I respect him as an actor" and that is what’s starting to happen now. Having this powerful platform with Power people are wondering who’s this guy that's playing "Dre". It's leading people to research who I am and those people are finding out that not only do I act, but I also sing. This summer, I think was the discovery of who Rotimi is.

Speaking of your role on Power, your character "Dre" has seen quite a transition since the first season of the show. At first, Dre was all about his daughter's well-being and seemingly getting out of the hood; however, now he's turned into a bit of a snake. What do you think of this? I think it's dope because people are starting to see that "Dre" is becoming baby Ghost. He's doing the exact things Ghost has done and would do. People forget that Ghost put his actual friend in prison for a very long time because he wanted to be "that guy". Not only that, but it's cool seeing "Dre" become the most talked about character.

99% of shows come to an end at some point or another. Unless you find yourself a part of a famous soap opera like "The Young and the Restless" or shows such as “The Simpsons”. Unfortunately, we live in a world where people have adopted very short attention spans. Not only that but shows now only produce about 10-13 episodes a season compared to the shows of the past that produced 20 plus episodes a season.

With that in mind, what would you like your next role to be? Are you interested in film or different types of television? I'd like to do a romantic comedy, I think that would be really dope for me, an action film would be cool, but definitely a romantic comedy. I'm always playing around, joking around and I think I'm funny.

50 Cent, who's been a part of our lives since 2002 when we first heard "Wanksta" the hit song, that was featured in Eminem's 8 Mile soundtrack has become quite a character in real life not only for his music but his nonchalant attitude. A lot of people have found themselves on the opposing side with 50 in recent years, but he can’t be all bad being that he was definitely on top of the industry when he debuted with “Get Rich or Die Trying”.

Photo Credit: Sean Edwards

How is it working with someone like 50 Cent who essentially has the same career path as you when it comes to being a musician transitioning into an acting? Uhh, I don't think it's really transitioning into acting. I think it's doing both simultaneously, but I've learned so much working with 50 in terms of being a man and trusting my intuition, my business savvy decisions and you know it's great seeing him on both ends of the spectrum. He works extremely hard and with witnessing that I take it and try to tailor myself to be the same way.

Not only do you work with 50 Cent on Power, but you're also signed to his label G-Unit. How does it feel to be signed to a label that has seen so much success and now with you being the current face of the label what do you feel you can contribute to its future legacy? I'm around greatness so I take elements of that. Elements that I can apply to myself and make myself great. 50 has trusted me with his legacy and carrying the baton and that's my goal right there. As far as contribution goes, Grammy's, platinum albums, plaques, and respect. In a funny way, I come from a lineage of Dr. Dre who found Eminem, Eminem who found 50 and I want to continue that legacy.

In what lane would you like to find yourself in as an R&B Artist? I think I'm in my own lane, I like telling stories, my voice is very powerful and versatile, I can give you a 90's R&B feel, but then it can be musical. I don't really want to be compared to anyone, but I'd love to be in the same conversation as Usher and Chris Brown when it comes to music.