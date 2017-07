A Texas police officer who fired a gun into a car full of teenagers, fatally wounding an unarmed black 15-year-old, was indicted on a murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury Monday.

Handout/Reuters Roy Oliver is shown in this Parker County Sheriff's Office booking photo in Weatherford, Texas, on May 5, 2017.

Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver shot Jordan Edwards in the head as Edwards, his brothers, and two friends drove away from a party on April 29.