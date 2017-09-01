Royal A-holes: How and Why the Worst People Win

So, many of you love, love, love to complain about those of us who run things — we’re in it for ourselves you say, we can’t be trusted, we wouldn’t know a factual statement if it slapped us in the face with its genitals.

Meanwhile the complainers — you good people, you solid, decent citizens, those who are thoughtful parents and actually go their kids’ bloody athletic debacles, who volunteer for whatever volunteers volunteer for, who pitch in for local stream clean-up efforts, who visit their aging parents — you people aren’t signing up to be in charge of things.

By things I mean cities, counties, states, and nations. All you nauseatingly marvelous people who are focused on living lives of decency don’t want to soil yourselves by working in government where getting things done means debasing yourself and others on a minute-by-minute basis.

So who’s left to run the political realm? Well, because no emotionally healthy person will do it, by default, the job falls to sociopaths, psychotics, megalomaniacs, narcissists, and damaged people, people who need medication — people like me, who will do literally anything for that next hit of power, that next rush of self-enrichment, people who ultimately are set free to pursue their dreams by the inability to experience shame, regret, guilt, embarrassment, or remorse.

Imagine what you can accomplish when totally unaffected by the shock and abhorrence of others.

Sociopaths are the worst people by any standard. It’s impossible to argue otherwise. So why exactly do we get to run everything? Because you stable, well-constructed people are off doing mindful, emotionally-healthy rubbish like gardening, hot yoga, and sensitivity training.

The truth is anyone who actually wants a job like England’s Prime Minister, North Korea’s Great Leader, or the President of the United States should be automatically disqualified. The reason is simple — anyone who actually WANTS that job is, I guarantee you, completely mental.

Ideally a position such as President of the United States would be filled by someone who desperately does not want the job. In a perfect world it would be a hostage situation. You lot would find the best possible person — an honest, lovely, wholesome, family-oriented, country-first person — and would force them at sword point into the Oval Office.

But you don’t do it. No, you prefer to sit back and piss and moan about we hard-working, painstakingly unstable tyrants who’ve had the job of running the world thrust upon us.