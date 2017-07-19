Royal Blood: “We’ve Proved To Ourselves That This Is Not A Gimmick

With their second straight No. 1 album in the UK charts, it is safe to say that British rock band Royal Blood is doing well for themselves. Noted for their simple sound (Mike Kerr on vocals while playing a heavily overdriven bass and Ben Thatcher on drums) the duo says they have already exceeded their own expectations of what would be possible in this minimalistic setup. Whether they will change it in the future, however, is still up in the air. “I hate the idea that we would be a band that relies on their aesthetic, because I always wanted it to be about good songwriting and good riffs. On this album [How Did We Get So Dark?] we wanted the music to lead the way and it sounded cooler and more real without anyone else playing on it.”