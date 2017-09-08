Royal Caribbean To Evacuate Staff From Hurricane Irma On Luxury Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean is using one of its luxury cruise ships as a safe haven from Hurricane Irma.

The Enchantment of the Seas was due to set sail on Friday from the Port of Miami for a weekend cruise to the Bahamas. But with Irma barrelling toward the region, company bosses canceled that voyage and decided to use the ship to evacuate employees and their relatives to safe waters.

“Enchantment of the Seas was scheduled to sail on Friday for a weekend cruise,” Royal Caribbean’s spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez told CNNMoney on Thursday. “That sailing was canceled. So we offered our employees and their family the option of evacuating on the ship.”

The 990-foot-long ship can carry just under 2,500 passengers. It’s currently unknown how many of its staff plan to take advantage of the evacuation offer. It’s also not known exactly when the ship will set sail, to where it will head or when it may possibly return to port.