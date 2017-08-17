Rule by Spite

A good deal of President Donald Trump’s agenda appears to be driven by sheer spite rather than economic considerations or attempts to mollify middle class discontent.

That said, an overriding motivation in Trump’s first year in office has been the destruction of as much of President Barack Obama’s legacy as possible, particularly in regard to health care and environmental regulation.

Given his giant ego, Trump does not abandon grudges easily, even when the perceived affront is papered over by truces, apologies, or expressions of good will. These grudges linger in his psyche, ready to resurface at the slightest provocation.

Hence, the dye was cast on Trump’s longstanding contentious relationship with Obama when the latter ridiculed “the Donald” in a speech before a celebrity-packed audience at a 2011 White House Correspondents dinner. Trump sat stony-faced as the crowd roared with laughter at his expense. The satiric address was a traditional feature at the annual event, but that offered no solace to the incensed target of the derision.

As for Obama, you couldn’t blame him for ribbing Trump mercilessly. It was the New York real estate mogul, after all, who was leading the phony campaign to smear Obama as foreign born and thus an illegitimate president.

Trump is a vindictive man, always quick to diminish his perceived enemies any way he can. Why else would he choose to nullify in knee-jerk fashion virtually all of Obama’s ambitious environmental protection initiatives? Yes, these extensive rules are widely considered one of Obama’s major accomplishments. But they also are of great benefit to the white working class that formed much of Trump’s political base. Vengeance took precedence over governance in Trump’s world.

Obsessed with eclipsing Obama, Trump has sidetracked his predecessor’s moves to regulate toxic formaldehyde, lead paint, pesticides, and solvents. Trump’s stated rationale for such obstruction is primarily to save jobs when reality dictates just the opposite. Eviscerated environmental regulation leads to excessive pollution exposure. That in turn tends to result in absenteeism, chronic poor health and eventual loss of employment due to disability. Truth is that the environmental rules Trump has reflexively shelved were cost-effective and job-friendly. Trump’s’ real, albeit unspoken objection was that the rules were tainted by Obama’s involvement.

The glee radiating from Trump is evident in speeches before his base when he has referenced withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. There is obvious relish in putting a damper on an Obama seminal achievement and revered goal of much of the pubic who did not support the Trump candidacy.