Call it a coincidence or just a nasty prank.

Employees at TD Bank, located on 1489 P Street NW, near the Shaw District, said the reason DC police cordoned off the streets on Monday morning was that of a bomb scare. Apparently, a mysterious bag was found on top of one of its ATMs overnight, which led to to employees growing suspicious. Police were called in, and its employees, and others from nearby establishments, also were evacuated.

This, of course being the 16th anniversary of 9/11, made things even stranger.

Floyd, a man who helps shoppers with their bags at the Whole Foods across the street exclaimed: “I was standing right here, man, and it could’ve been a robbery! You don’t do that! Why play with people’s emotions?”

Well, it wasn’t a robbery.

Rumors initially circulated that the mysterious package was dropped off at SweetGreen, a salad joint, next door... Also not the case.

Another man conjectured to me: “It could have just been a case of some guy putting his computer down, or working on one of his projects, and they put it down to smoke a cigarette or something. Could be a disgruntled employee! Who knows?”

Of course he added: “When I came out of Whole Foods, I really didn’t see anything.”

Jared Feldschreiber Police cordoned off the streets between 14th and 15th in NW Washington because of a bomb scare at TD Bank.

Two TD Bank employees at the location did confirm that - indeed - a bag was left on top of the bank machine overnight, and was captured by CCTV. This should help to end much of the hearsay that persisted earlier in the day.