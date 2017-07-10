'Run The Rock 2020' Committee Created To Make Dwayne Johnson President

The man behind the People’s Elbow might just be the people’s choice for president.

A campaign committee was formally filed on Sunday to support actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president in the 2020 election, according to FEC records. The organization, aptly called “Run the Rock 2020,” was filed on behalf of Johnson with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by West Virginia-based writer Kenton Tilford.

HuffPost reached out to Tilford for comment and has not heard back. Tilford has tweeted about his thoughts on Johnson running for president in the past (his Twitter account is now private), but there has been no public comment made as to why he’s formally filed this draft.

It’s important to note than anyone can register with the FEC, and it’s very common for people to do things like this. But, a draft for Johnson is particularly intriguing because he’s been a buzzy name for a presidential candidate for 2020.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters

Johnson most recently joked about running for president in May on the season finale of “SNL,” and also revealed in an interview with GQ for the same month that he’s not ruling the White House out.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” he told the publication of his possibly candidacy.