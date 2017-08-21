Karalee Clerk is a woman after my own heart. She’s that typical woman who did all the typical things in life, got married, had kids, and a career. Then divorced. And then she ran away from home to become a writer, and it’s because of that chutzpah that I just had to interview her, because who among us doesn’t secretly wish – at least some of the time – that we could just up stakes and run away with the circus, right?