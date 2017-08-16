RuPaul Explains Why He Doesn't Want Trump To Watch 'Drag Race'

It’s no secret that RuPaul is not a fan of President Donald Trump ... and the reality host doesn’t want him watching the beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” either.

In an interview with The Wrap this week, the Emmy winner was asked about, among other topics, if he would ever want Trump to view the program, which has become one of the most successful LGBTQ reality shows of all time.

“No, not really. There’s nothing that could be done there,” he told the publication. “Our focus is on young people, and helping them articulate what’s in their hearts. Our show creates a dialogue with young people who feel the gamut of emotions. We want to get to them before Fox News does.”

The “Drag Race” host also spent a portion of the interview reflecting on the show’s mainstream attention and the whopping eight Emmy nominations it received this year.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been thrust into a mainstream spotlight since moving from subscription-based network Logo to VH1 earlier this year.