RuPaul Puts Kellyanne Conway Up For Elimination

Kellyanne Conway appeared on “The Sean Hannity Show” on Wednesday night wielding two pieces of paper in an effort “to help all the people at home” understand what she says is ― or isn’t ― happening regarding the allegations of President Donald Trump and his associates colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

YouTube

Having seen how holding up pieces of paper fared for Trump in the past, Conway was essentially begging to become a meme.

And the internet did not disappoint.

One photo that quickly went viral was tweeted by user Justin Hernandez, depicting the iconic “Shanty You Stay” and “Sashay Away” catchphrases RuPaul uses during elimination ceremonies on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Kellyanne Conway appeared on fox news today in a last ditch effort to get cast on season 10 of @RuPaul's #DragRace pic.twitter.com/s9VLl9cvLC — Justin Hernandez (@HernandezJustin) July 13, 2017

To the internet’s delight, the tweet caught the attention of the Supermodel of the World himself:

Twitter

We’re sorry to inform you, Kellyanne, but you’re up for elimination.