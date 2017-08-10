A Series About RuPaul's Life Just Got Snatched Up By Hulu

The life and times of RuPaul are one step closer to hitting the small screen as Hulu has signed a development deal to create a half-hour “dramedy” series inspired by the drag icon’s early adventures in New York City.

Tentatively titled “Queen,” the show will feature a “fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon and global star.”

Late last month RuPaul told Page Six’s Cindy Adams that he hoped Willow Smith would play him as young drag superstar.

“I don’t need someone bitchy. I’m not,” he said. “I’m sassy. There’s a kindness in me. I’m really a sweetheart.”

Ru also opened up to the gossip columnist about his vision for the series.

“This is about my New York life in the ’80s,” he said. “Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol. No grim storyline about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road. Wanting to go to six different clubs every night.”

“Queen” will be written and executive produced by “Power”’s Gary Lennon, along with RuPaul, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Randy Barbato from the World Of Wonder production company, which also produces the Emmy award-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will also produce.