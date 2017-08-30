Rush Hour in Chatanooga, Tennessee

We’re both glad that we stopped in Nashville to look around. The architecture there is really fun. I don’t know my flying buttress from a colonnade, but driving into downtown the buildings seemed playful. . . whimsical, almost like a State Fair or a carnival. There’s a lot of construction going up, signs and trucks and crews all over. I just hope that the buildings going up add to the fun. It would be a shame if boring boxes surrounded the swooping structures that had us smiling and ooh and aahing.

Mabel dropped me at the Ryman Auditorium and took the car to the nearby Urban Outfitters. She was unimpressed with that particular location, and after a brief look around, she drove to a parking lot, paid 8 dollars to park there, and proceeded to take an hour long nap. She woke up when the sun and heat had turned the car into an oven.

At the Ryman I was charged 20 dollars for a self guided tour. Add on 10 and they let you go backstage, add on 20 and they’ll take a digital photo of you holding a prop guitar on their historic stage, add on another 30 plus and you can sing along to music which they’ll record for you, and you get a CD of yourself doing karaoke at the Ryman.

The 20 dollar self guided tour starts with a short film. The building was originally built to be a church, but was often rented out for musical concerts. Here’s where the story becomes fascinating. Starting in 1914 Lula C. Naff began to lease the hall and promote events. John McCormack (a famous Irish tenor of the day) was her first concert and she hung posters, passed out handbills and sold tickets on the streets. The event was a sell out success! She used L.C. Naff as her business name because women didn’t even have the right to vote yet. For 55 years she booked and promoted shows there featuring every famous name you can think of Chaplin, Houdini, Anna Pavlova, Will Rogers, Kathryn Hepburn, Marian Anderson, Enrico Caruso, et al. There was a lot of diversity in L.C. Naff’s programs. She did not discriminate. You rock Lula C.

Around the back of the Ryman Auditorium on both levels there are posters, costumes, instruments and memorabilia from a myriad of artists. I didn’t have my photo taken, but I did step onto the Ryman stage for a moment. Looking around from that vantage point, where so many gifted musicians have stood, it would take a more stoic person than I am to not get weepy. Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt were both on that stage. Booker T. Washington spoke there. The best and the brightest humanity has to offer held court there. It was awesome.

The movies Coal Miners Daughter, and Sweet Dreams were both filmed there.

My only regret of course, is that I didn’t get to see the Nashville Urban Outfitters. Oh well. . . it’s good to have something to look forward to the next time we visit.

Heading out of town we eventually got caught in rush hour traffic in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Not too long after that is a really pretty view of Nickajack Lake. The weather was beautiful and the drive from Nashville to Atlanta is gorgeous. And dangerous! You’re in the mountains and the downhill parts have a very steep grade (6% according to the signs). Truckers have to slow way down, otherwise they can have a runaway truck. They’ve built these ramps for runaway trucks, and they’re on the left side of the highway, and they are constructed using 2 feet of loose gravel. You’d exit left and the ramp heads upward in a roller coaster kind of way. The steep angle and the loose gravel would allow a semi to safely come to a gravity assisted stop. We passed one, an empty one, and wondered how often semi trucks needed to use them. In 5 minutes we got our answer when we saw another ramp and a discombobulated semi truck that was perched halfway up the runaway ramp! There were flashing lights and several other vehicles offering assistance. It didn’t look like anyone got hurt though. There was no chance of ‘looky loo’ traffic, because it was very difficult to slow down on that road. More than once I had to brake because I realized we were going upwards of 80 mph.

We’ll be staying at several Airbnb’s in Atlanta, until we can move into our own place in September. Our first night was at an Airbnb located on the edge of an organic CSA farm in Decatur. We got a dusk tour of the okra and sweet potato crops coming in and the cold storage facility, and greenhouses. It was hard to see by the time we walked by the wooden logs that would soon be growing shiitake mushrooms. They drill holes, put spores in the logs, put wax on them and then mushrooms sprout. Nature.