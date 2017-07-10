Protesters Descend On Senate Offices To Oppose GOP Health Care Bill

The typically hushed corridors of the Russell Senate Building echoed with noise Monday as protesters, upset by the Senate Republicans’ health care bill, descended on lawmakers’ offices to let their displeasure be known.

An initial crowd estimated at around 100 protesters split into smaller groups once inside the building, with each subgroup seeking out the offices of specific senators, some of whom are positioned to cast critical swing votes on the legislation.

A group of around 20 protesters visited the office of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), where they proceeded to enter and chant against what their signs termed “Trumpcare.” Ten later sat on the floor outside Flake’s office, where they chanted “Kill the bill” and “Flake, where are you?”

Protestors from AZ sit down in front of @JeffFlake's office screaming "Flake where are you?" They're facing arrest. pic.twitter.com/D2orXMztgx — Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) July 10, 2017

LOUD protests against GOP health care bill outside Senate offices right now, this one outside @JeffFlake's office. Arrests appear imminent: pic.twitter.com/n4yZCi4cj4 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 10, 2017

Protesters also decamped to the offices of Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) where they chanted “Health care is a human right” and “Vote no on this bill,” among other slogans.

Health care sit-in happening right now inside Sen. Rob Portman's Senate office. pic.twitter.com/JLU7B15m3k — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) July 10, 2017

Anti-GOP health care Protest outside @SenCoryGardner's office now: pic.twitter.com/ZDFHOztJp2 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 10, 2017

At one point, concurrent protests were taking place across three floors of the building.

Q: So what was your summer internship on the Hill in DC like?



Thought bubble of Sen. Flake staffer on bottom left: pic.twitter.com/t8HLGeTgaF — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 10, 2017

Police encircling Flake and Cruz sit in protesters on either side pic.twitter.com/eFW1xEhUWY — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 10, 2017

A group of activists also traveled to the Capitol office of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), but the bulk of the protest was focused on the Senate.

Police forcing activists out of Ryan's office. Getting handcuffs ready outside pic.twitter.com/az5xZlv7Po — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 10, 2017

Numerous reports on social media indicated dozens of the activists had been arrested by U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police Communications Director Eva Malecki couldn’t immediately confirm the arrests to HuffPost, as the situation was still developing at the time of publication.