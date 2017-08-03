Russia Threatens America With Super Weird Heavy Metal Renaissance Fair Video

Whoever comes to us with #sanctions, from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions! pic.twitter.com/VdoYI3mK2u— РоссиЯ 🇷🇺 (@Russia) August 2, 2017
Russia issued an unusual threat after President Donald Trump signed a bill imposing tough new sanctions.
The Russian government’s official Twitter feed warned that anyone imposing sanctions will “perish” and then dedicated a video to those “who try to hurt us with new sanctions.”
The video, above, shows a folk festival in Zaraysk, about 100 miles southeast of Moscow. It looks much like a U.S. renaissance fair, complete with crafts, dancing and medieval combat simulations.
And it’s also set to Russian heavy metal music.
The tweet drew a blistering response from the government of Ukraine, whose Crimea region Russia annexed, which is part of the reason for the U.S. sanctions.
Since the exchange was on Twitter, Ukraine replied with a “South Park” gif:
