Ryan Gosling Brought His Toddler To New York And It Didn't Go Well

When Ryan Gosling traveled to New York City to host “Saturday Night Live,” he brought his family with him.

Gosling and his partner, Eva Mendes, have two daughters, 3-year-old Esmeralda and 1-year-old Amada. It seems Amada didn’t get the best first impression of the city.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, Gosling told a hilarious story about showing his youngest daughter New York.

“I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York,’” the actor said. “And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window.”

“She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That’s a very New York experience,” said Kimmel. “That’s about as good as it gets.”

Gosling, who gave his family an adorable shout-out at the end of his “SNL” appearance, also talked about his tendency to laugh through many of the sketches.