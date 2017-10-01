McKinnon and Gosling returned for the follow-up to 2015′s “Close Encounter,” which originally saw Aidy Bryant, Bobby Moynihan and Gosling giggling uncontrollably as McKinnon went full out. The latest sketch was no different as she grabbed Gosling’s backside mid-segment, saying things like, “I don’t think they’ve ever seen a crack before,” and “They thought I had broken into two pieces and they were trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.” The actor ― as well as Bryant ― laughed throughout the moment as McKinnon punched, squeezed and put her face in his, um, cheeks.