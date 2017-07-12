Watch Ryan Phillippe Rap, Yes Rap, About His Classic '90s Movies

Ryan Phillippe is many things: a former teen heartthrob who doesn’t age, a father to three kids, an app creator and ... a rapper?

On Tuesday, the “Wish Upon” actor stopped by SiriusXM radio show “Sway in the Morning” where he showed off his rap skills. To our surprise, he’s actually not totally embarrassing. (Though if we were his teenage daughter, Ava, we may not feel the same way about our dad rapping about taking “honeys to bed.”)

After admitting “hip-hop is the music of my life,” Phillippe broke into a freestyle, referencing everything from the P! tattoo on his arm (an homage to Sean price) to his classic teen movies, “Cruel Intentions” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Crash into me with cruel intentions / and I’ll take away your girl / and do some things that we won’t mention,” he rapped. “I dunno know what you did last summer / in the front seat of my Caddy / No I don’t drive a Hummer.”