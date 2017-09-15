Ryan Phillippe Shares His Love For Women's Leggings From CVS

Ryan Phillippe knows a good deal when he sees one.

The actor, who recently turned 43 on Sunday, bought himself a birthday present from CVS that would appeal to most of our bank accounts.

“XXL ladies leggings from CVS - birthday gift to myself (mad comfortable too),” Phillippe wrote on Instagram, modeling his new purchase for all of his followers.

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

“In love with them,” one of Phillippe’s fans wrote on his Instagram. Another offered the actor suggestions for other future leggings purchases, writing, “I’d love to send you an amazing pair of LuLaRoe leggings!!! #butterysoft.”

Others wanted to know where he got the leggings, as they’re currently not available on the drugstore’s website.

“Which CVS in LA are the leggings from?” an interested follower inquired. “They don’t sell them online.”

But even more people were asking for updates on the actor’s health, as he suffered a leg injury back in July.

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

The accident happened while the actor was spending time with his family.

“Hey, guys. i didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter,” Phillippe said on Twitter in July after sharing a photo of his broken leg. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be [b]ack in action soon.”