Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds fans.

Actress Blake Lively celebrated her 30th B-day on Friday, and in honor of the occasion, her husband, Reynolds, decided to give us all a gift, too.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” wrote Reynolds on Instagram, which seems pretty sweet... until you realize he cropped Lively’s face out.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

If Professor Quirrell were here, he’d be all like:

Reynolds’ trolling continues an ongoing theme of the couple having fun with their family in the media.

Joking about fatherhood, Reynolds is known for trying out his dad jokes about daughters, two-year-old James and 11-month-old Ines, on Twitter:

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

Lively joked to Glamour that she loves him “most of the time.” And she hasn’t been shy about trolling Reynolds on Instagram, either:

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT