Interior Secretary To Recommend Trump Make Changes To Several National Monuments

BOZEMAN, Montana — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke plans to recommend Thursday that President Donald Trump make changes to a number of national monuments, The Associated Press reports.

Zinke will reportedly not recommend the elimination of any monuments.

In April, Trump sparked outrage when he signed a pair of executive orders threatening 27 national monuments — most famously, the 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah. Those orders tasked the departments of Interior and Commerce with reviewing recent land and marine national monuments designated or expanded under the Antiquities Act, which was signed into law by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906.

Zinke is scheduled to submit a final report on his monuments review to the White House on Thursday. In an interview with AP in his home state of Montana — where he is traveling for an on-site briefing about ongoing wildfires — Zinke did not disclose specific boundary changes and dismissed the idea that the administration is looking to sell off America’s public lands.

“I’ve heard this narrative that somehow the land is going to be sold or transferred,” Zinke told AP. “That narrative is patently false and shameful. The land was public before and it will be public after.”

In June, Zinke recommended Trump shrink Bears Ears’ boundaries. Instead of the large area designated by former President Barack Obama, “it would have been more appropriate to identify and separate the areas that have significant objects to be protected,” Zinke wrote in June.

George Frey/Getty Images A car drives down the Bicentennial Highway with the two bluffs known as the "Bears Ears" standing off in the distance in the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

At the time, the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition — a group of five Native American tribes that came together to petition for monument status — condemned Zinke’s recommendation as a “slap in the face to the members of our Tribes and an affront to Indian people all across the country.”

In a call with reporters Thursday, Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) said a “few” recent presidents have abused the Antiquities Act and it must be restored to its original purpose. The review, he said, is not about pushing energy development.

“The truth is the debate is about the process and the rule of law,” he said. “It’s about how we protect our resources, not if we protect them.”

Zinke also previously announced he would recommend no changes be made to six national monuments: Idaho’s Craters of the Moon, Washington’s Hanford Reach, Colorado’s Canyons of the Ancients, Montana’s Upper Missouri River Breaks, Arizona’s Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and California’s Sand to Snow.

The specific recommended changes have not yet been made public.

Kate Kelly, public lands director at the Center for American Progress and a former senior adviser under Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, said in a statement Thursday that while the recommendations remain vague, “what’s clear is this action would be un-American, illegal and wrong.”

“Last week, the President was siding with white supremacists to prop up Confederate monuments and this week Secretary Zinke is presumably taking aim at national monuments that protect Native American sacred sites,” she said. “As this recommendation heads to the White House, some of the President’s advisors are surely wishing they could just stick the recommendations in the trash can and forget the President ever asked for them.”

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, said Thursday’s anticipated recommendations “cement [Zinke’s] legacy as the most anti-park Interior Secretary in history.”

“If President Trump takes any action to erase national monument acreage, he will trigger a court battle that will drag on for years. Clearly the outcome of this review was rigged from the beginning, otherwise the Trump administration would have listened to the 2.7 million Americans who told them to leave our parks the way they are.”

Several legal scholars have concluded Congress, not the president, has the sole legal power to abolish, shrink or otherwise weaken national monuments.

The interior secretary visited just eight monuments as part of his sweeping review, including taking a virtual tour of Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

“Secretary Zinke promised a rigorous analysis of national monuments, but what the American public got was a sham review and a foreign vacation,” Greg Zimmerman, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, said in a statement last week, referring to Zinke and his wife’s recent trip to the Mediterranean. “If he bothered to listen, Secretary Zinke would have found that national monuments are cornerstones of Western economies, that they protect exceptional and unique lands, and, most of all, that virtually no Americans support eliminating national monuments.”

An analysis by the Center for Western Priorities of statements submitted during a public comment period showed overwhelming public support for America’s national monuments.

Sixteen presidents have used the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate 157 monuments; however, no president has ever tried to roll back a designation.

The administration’s claims about the Antiquities Act being abused appear unfounded. An April press release from the Interior Department stated: “Since the 1900s, when the [Antiquities] Act was first used, the average size of national monuments exploded from an average of 422 acres per monument. Now it’s not uncommon for a monument to be more than a million acres.”

The Interior Department did not respond to HuffPost’s requests seeking clarification on the 422-acre figure, which appears to be cherry-picked. In 1908, two years after the Antiquities Act became law, Roosevelt — of whom Zinke is an “unapologetic admirer and disciple” — designated more than 800,000 acres of the Grand Canyon as a national monument. Only a few Obama-era land monuments are larger. Roosevelt also designated the 20,629-acre Chaco Canyon National Monument and the 610,000-acre Mount Olympus National Monument.