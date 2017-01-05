Ippei Naoi via Getty Images Off the coast of Zamami, one of the Kerama Islands

There’s a wonderland off the coast of Japan where the water is gloriously turquoise, the sand is perfectly white and you can lie on a beach with few neighbors besides the friendly sea turtles beneath the surface.

Behold the Ryukyu Islands, an archipelago that stretches from the southwestern tip of Japan to Taiwan. You may hear buzz about them soon, because they just landed a spot on the New York Times’s famous annual roundup of 52 places to go this year. While they’re last on that list, the Ryukyus are certainly first on ours:

KAZUYA TANAKA via Getty Images Aharen Beach on Tokashiki, one of the Kerama Islands

Yanis Ourabah via Getty Images Zamami, one of the Kerama Islands

Ippei Naoi via Getty Images Kume Island, one of the Okinawa Islands

The Okinawa Islands are studied for their unusually high population of centenarians, who thrive thanks to healthy island diets and a vibrant community life that’s well worth a look. Inns, dive shops and traditional gastropubs known as izakayas are just a few of the archipelago’s other offerings.

And then, of course, there are the beaches. The Ryukyus are home to some of best diving and whitest sand in the world. The ideal time to visit is in spring or fall, and you could very well have the beaches to yourself if you go in winter, though of course the water will be cooler.

Ippei Naoi via Getty Images Miyako Island, the biggest of the Miyako Islands

Ippei Naoi via Getty Images Nagannu Island, one of the Kerama Islands

KAZUYA TANAKA via Getty Images Hijuishi Beach on Tokashiki Island, one of the Kerama Islands

Ippei Naoi via Getty Images Zamami, one of the Kerama Islands