Beauty from the earth of the Ganges: The Forest Essentials Story

Nature, ancient techniques, community and Ayurvedic principles - Nirja Raju, curator of The Stylish Dish and photographer Ambica Selvam, travel to Rishikesh, to uncover the natural source of beauty that goes into the making of Indian skincare and luxury Ayurvedic brand - Forest Essentials.

Ambica Selvam We discover the secrets of skincare brand Forest Essentials, of what goes into their award-winning beauty concoctions.

As we walked past the soap counters, it was tempting to shift our focus to the windows looking out into the majestic mountains of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Each window was a postcard view of misty mountain tops, trailing valleys and terrace gardens. The Forest Essentials brand has the primary centre on a secluded mountain top, where leopard territory outweighs human settlements. In the distance was a mountain path trailing the flow of the sacred river Ganges.

Ambica Selvam Vast open skies and crisp mountain air set the tone for the source of Forest Essential’s products.

Our dreamy gaze was suddenly interrupted by an abrupt voice that called out to our hosts. This belongs belonged to a feisty lady named Sumathi, who takes care of the cows. Wasting no time mincing words, she reminded our hosts that her cows are getting uncomfortable in the midday heat, and we should make haste to them right away, so she can put them inside the cowshed. We diligently stopped our tour, because you don’t argue with a lady from the mountains, especially one with the kind of endearing warmth and protectiveness that Sumathi has for her cows. The prized cow is Radha, who has won the local cow beauty contest to prove it. Put on a nourishing diet of special herbs and grass, her milk is used to churn pure ghee that goes into the products of Forest Essentials.

Ambica Selvam Sumathi Devi, a vivacious lady who tends to the cows, making sure they are happy and on time for their beauty sleep

The healing and nourishing properties of ghee is well documented with a dedicated hymn in the holy Hindu text - The Rig Veda. Our hosts share a Hindu mythological tale, where ghee is churned out of the centre of the milky cosmos creating stars, planets and deities. An age-old story that bares a striking resemblance to the milky galaxy, the black hole and the advent of creation.

Ambica Selvam Stirred, churned and set - the luxury silk soaps contain ghee that are left to set for upto 12 weeks. The soaps contain pure silk, butters from almond, to kokum and coconut along with herbs and ghee.

The making of the silk soaps with the use of various butters is alluring to watch. Pure ghee is added to the Forest Essentials collection of silk soaps giving them layer of satin moisture. An art that needs to be timed to perfection, as the soap churns away with a brass ladle to the ideal thickness. Once poured into the setting dish and left to cure, the soaps are cut and packed with delicate butter paper that is folded by hand with origami finesse.

Ambica Selvam Like children in a candy store, we watched the entire process of how the exotic silk soap range was prepared and wrapped leaving behind a slight lingering scent of fresh herbs.

The ingredients are sourced at the doorstep of the centre, with an entire hill slope dedicated to growing a plethora of exotic and local plants. We passed through the Forest Essentials gardens of herbs like the fragrant lemon tulsi, and wild patches of aloe vera. We noticed little disks of linen cloth on the ground, that were covering earthen pots filled with herbs and roots undergoing a fermentation process. This can take anywhere between a month to 50 days, and helps in creating natural acids like glycolic acid, that is then used in the their fruit scrub.

Ambica Selvam Earthen pots containing dates, apricots and peaches are left to ferment along with turmeric roots and neem leaves for over a month. The fruit pulp ferments leaving rich reserves of glycolic (fruit) acid.

Each room carries a prominent fragrance, the cold press room is probably the most pungent, while the flower room the most intoxicating. The room used for cold pressing has a small mill, as we peered into its hollow barrel we saw the sesame seeds being crushed and churned.

Ambica Selvam Crushed and pressed without the use of any heat, the sesame oil is extracted in small batches, although this process is time consuming, it yields a richer quality and follows the traditional form of cold-pressing.

The dried and left over sesame bark is taken to the ubtan room, where ingredients are hand pounded with 5 foot long wooden poles, for 5 - 6 days to get the preferred consistency.

Ambica Selvam The vessels used for the ubtan scrubs are traditional mills and wooden mortar pestle, which help in attaining the required coarse texture.

The floral room of Forest Essentials carries the scent of mountain roses and herbs that are laid out in brass plates and cane baskets. The rose picking is timed at dawn, when the batch is most fragrant. The roses petals are hand-plucked off the bud, so that their delicate petals are not crushed, and the scent stays intact.The petals undergo a floral steam distillation process in clay pots. The rose was the favourite flower of the Mughals, and a representation of feminine beauty; perhaps because rose is an all weather friend, be it an Indian monsoon or humid summer, rose water restores the skin’s pH balance.

Ambica Selvam Fuchsia pink petals are arranged on brass plates ready to be distilled for floral water.

Ambica Selvam Gulkand - Layering rose petals and sugar, and leaving them to ferment is an age-old remedy for internal and external conditions.

Forest Essentials encourages employment from the local community for the many labour intensive methods carried out in the centre. These require a dexterous and patient individual, be it to hand roll incense sticks or to pick herbs from the garden. Parmeshwari Devi is solely in charge of packaging the herbal poultice (potlis), delicately tying together dry herbs into a linen ball. Monika Devi and Savitri Devi make sure they pick apart rose petals without a single crease (we were told that the ladies adorned their hair with flowers, on the occasion of our visit). While a major part of the production takes place in Forest Essentials second unit, this centre tends to methods that require a delicate touch. It surely looks like the team are happy with their responsibilities, but don’t take our word for it as the shortest tenure in team is said to be 6 years. Sumathi’s passion for taking care of her cows, is a feeling that expands to the rest of the team, as each of them look over their task with respect and contentment. If the ingredients are the essence of the Forest Essentials brand, then the team would be the soul indeed.

Ambica Selvam The Tehri Garhwal community form the backbone of Forest Essentials. 1st row, top to bottom - Savitri Devi, Parmeshvari Devi, Monika Devi; 2nd row, top to bottom - Pinki Devi, Sanveer Chauhan; 3rd row, top to bottom - Lakshman, Subdei Devi, Sumati Devi

The story of Ayurveda has made a revival in recent times, be it in the form of spa getaways, alternative medicine to even turmeric lattes that pop up on your social media feeds. With mass demands, comes choices and it is here where the water gets murky. To keep the natural goodness intact there is a need for sensitive treatments, and that comes at a price. This is why Forest Essentials believes that true Ayurvedic skincare can only be in the luxury market. The only piece of machinery we spotted was the bar code printer, which is a true indicator of their dedication for handmade products. The Forest Essential’s approach creates an intricate workflow to make sure all the natural products keep as nourishing as possible. Forest Essentials is known for winning accolades and garnering reviews in international magazines and this puts the spotlight on the potency of their products. But it is easy to miss the gentle hands that carefully crafted all the natural ingredients on the journey from tree to bottle.