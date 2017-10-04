Beauty from the earth of the Ganges: The Forest Essentials Story

Nature, ancient techniques, community and Ayurvedic principles - Nirja Raju, curator of The Stylish Dish and photographer Ambica Selvam, travel to Rishikesh, to uncover the natural source of beauty that goes into the making of Indian skincare and luxury Ayurvedic brand - Forest Essentials.
As we walked past the soap counters, it was tempting to shift our focus to the windows looking out into the majestic mountains of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Each window was a postcard view of misty mountain tops, trailing valleys and terrace gardens. The Forest Essentials brand has the primary centre on a secluded mountain top, where leopard territory outweighs human settlements. In the distance was a mountain path trailing the flow of the sacred river Ganges.
Our dreamy gaze was suddenly interrupted by an abrupt voice that called out to our hosts. This belongs belonged to a feisty lady named Sumathi, who takes care of the cows. Wasting no time mincing words, she reminded our hosts that her cows are getting uncomfortable in the midday heat, and we should make haste to them right away, so she can put them inside the cowshed. We diligently stopped our tour, because you don’t argue with a lady from the mountains, especially one with the kind of endearing warmth and protectiveness that Sumathi has for her cows. The prized cow is Radha, who has won the local cow beauty contest to prove it. Put on a nourishing diet of special herbs and grass, her milk is used to churn pure ghee that goes into the products of Forest Essentials.
The healing and nourishing properties of ghee is well documented with a dedicated hymn in the holy Hindu text - The Rig Veda. Our hosts share a Hindu mythological tale, where ghee is churned out of the centre of the milky cosmos creating stars, planets and deities. An age-old story that bares a striking resemblance to the milky galaxy, the black hole and the advent of creation.
The making of the silk soaps with the use of various butters is alluring to watch. Pure ghee is added to the Forest Essentials collection of silk soaps giving them layer of satin moisture. An art that needs to be timed to perfection, as the soap churns away with a brass ladle to the ideal thickness. Once poured into the setting dish and left to cure, the soaps are cut and packed with delicate butter paper that is folded by hand with origami finesse.
The ingredients are sourced at the doorstep of the centre, with an entire hill slope dedicated to growing a plethora of exotic and local plants. We passed through the Forest Essentials gardens of herbs like the fragrant lemon tulsi, and wild patches of aloe vera. We noticed little disks of linen cloth on the ground, that were covering earthen pots filled with herbs and roots undergoing a fermentation process. This can take anywhere between a month to 50 days, and helps in creating natural acids like glycolic acid, that is then used in the their fruit scrub.
Each room carries a prominent fragrance, the cold press room is probably the most pungent, while the flower room the most intoxicating. The room used for cold pressing has a small mill, as we peered into its hollow barrel we saw the sesame seeds being crushed and churned.
The dried and left over sesame bark is taken to the ubtan room, where ingredients are hand pounded with 5 foot long wooden poles, for 5 - 6 days to get the preferred consistency.
The floral room of Forest Essentials carries the scent of mountain roses and herbs that are laid out in brass plates and cane baskets. The rose picking is timed at dawn, when the batch is most fragrant. The roses petals are hand-plucked off the bud, so that their delicate petals are not crushed, and the scent stays intact.The petals undergo a floral steam distillation process in clay pots. The rose was the favourite flower of the Mughals, and a representation of feminine beauty; perhaps because rose is an all weather friend, be it an Indian monsoon or humid summer, rose water restores the skin’s pH balance.
Forest Essentials encourages employment from the local community for the many labour intensive methods carried out in the centre. These require a dexterous and patient individual, be it to hand roll incense sticks or to pick herbs from the garden. Parmeshwari Devi is solely in charge of packaging the herbal poultice (potlis), delicately tying together dry herbs into a linen ball. Monika Devi and Savitri Devi make sure they pick apart rose petals without a single crease (we were told that the ladies adorned their hair with flowers, on the occasion of our visit). While a major part of the production takes place in Forest Essentials second unit, this centre tends to methods that require a delicate touch. It surely looks like the team are happy with their responsibilities, but don’t take our word for it as the shortest tenure in team is said to be 6 years. Sumathi’s passion for taking care of her cows, is a feeling that expands to the rest of the team, as each of them look over their task with respect and contentment. If the ingredients are the essence of the Forest Essentials brand, then the team would be the soul indeed.
The story of Ayurveda has made a revival in recent times, be it in the form of spa getaways, alternative medicine to even turmeric lattes that pop up on your social media feeds. With mass demands, comes choices and it is here where the water gets murky. To keep the natural goodness intact there is a need for sensitive treatments, and that comes at a price. This is why Forest Essentials believes that true Ayurvedic skincare can only be in the luxury market. The only piece of machinery we spotted was the bar code printer, which is a true indicator of their dedication for handmade products. The Forest Essential’s approach creates an intricate workflow to make sure all the natural products keep as nourishing as possible. Forest Essentials is known for winning accolades and garnering reviews in international magazines and this puts the spotlight on the potency of their products. But it is easy to miss the gentle hands that carefully crafted all the natural ingredients on the journey from tree to bottle.
Follow the story on The Stylish Dish for more photos and anecdotes, as we also uncover the Forest Essentials spa by the Ganges River.
