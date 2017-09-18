I publish more, but my wife writes better. She is concise. As an homage to my wife, I share her best composition.

The story, as it is repeated, is six words: “For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.”

Even in our internet era, you could imagine the advertisement posted on Craig’s List.

Well, my wife has done the author of the novel The Sun Also Rises one better by using one less — an unhappiness told in five words: “Free dog food. Mine died.”

The story of her story is real. She wrote those two sentences on a piece of cardboard, propped it up with the donation for any to take, and left it on a street corner in a neighborhood where it was likely somebody would be by in a moment to accept the offer.