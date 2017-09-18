I publish more, but my wife writes better. She is concise. As an homage to my wife, I share her best composition.
There is a meta-story about Ernest Hemingway, meaning a story about a story. It is false, but it persists because it is good. “Papa,” master of the short story and one of those legendary figures of the literary canon, is said to have penned the saddest story in the world to win a bar bet. Inspired by his example, there are contests in “flash fiction.”
The story, as it is repeated, is six words: “For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.”
Even in our internet era, you could imagine the advertisement posted on Craig’s List.
Well, my wife has done the author of the novel The Sun Also Rises one better by using one less — an unhappiness told in five words: “Free dog food. Mine died.”
The story of her story is real. She wrote those two sentences on a piece of cardboard, propped it up with the donation for any to take, and left it on a street corner in a neighborhood where it was likely somebody would be by in a moment to accept the offer.
The moral of the story is what my wife advises me. Her counsel is to edit. Thus I end.
