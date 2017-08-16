Safe to stare at sun? Consensus says no.

Much has been written about scientific consensus and settled science.

According to Hollywood movie writer Michael Crichton,

There is no such thing as consensus science. If it's consensus, it isn't science. If it's science, it isn't consensus. Period.

Scientists, on the other hand, are more circumspect. According to astrophysicist Ethan Siegel,

...when we talk about science being settled, we’re not talking about “scientific consensus” as the final answer, but rather as the starting point that everyone agrees on.

But of course, there is nothing that everyone agrees on. Fully 18% of Americans think that the Sun revolves around the Earth. Two thirds of Americans don’t know that humans evolved through natural processes. More than half of Americans don’t know that human activities are responsible for global warming.

But that’s not scientific consensus, which is consensus among specialists in these various fields. Scientists are virtually unanimous in their agreement that the Earth revolves around the Sun, that humans evolved by natural selection, and that we are now causing our planet to heat up. Unfortunately, Americans are unaware of this near-unanimous consensus, probably because the media tend to give undue attention to flat Earthers, creationists, global warming deniers, and other cranks and crackpots.

Widely watched television networks such as Fox News tend to cater to the view expressed by Crichton, and have a written position on scientific consensus that “It is not our place as journalists to assert such notions as facts.” They have gone so far as to suggest that scientists are wrong about the causes of eclipses (gravity doesn’t move celestial objects, God does). And of course there are still those who believe that eclipses are due to the moon being swallowed by a three legged toad. Even Newsweek gave time to anti-consensus views of kooky astrologers who say that Donald Trump is especially susceptible to the power of eclipses.

But what about the risks associated with looking at the sun when it is not fully eclipsed? Nobody is willing to say with 100% certainty that you will definitely go blind if you don’t use an approved filter. According to Newsweek:

Watching an eclipse without the appropriate protection can cause solar retinopathy, which the American Academy of Ophthalmologists describes as an injury to retinal tissues commonly associated with sun gazing or eclipse viewing that can result in impaired vision. Recovery is unpredictable and uncertain. Sometimes, the damage can be permanent.

Note the caveats and focus on lack of predictability and certainty. It’s “can cause” not “will cause.” It’s “can be permanent” not “will be permanent.”

Much like climate change, complete predictability and certainty are not possible. But the science of solar retinopathy is just as settled as climate science which says that global warming can lead to global catastrophe with permanent consequences.

If you feel lucky -- and agree with deniers that “science is never settled” -- then stare at the sun.

Me? I’m taking precautions.