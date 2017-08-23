Safecontract is the World's First Decentralized Bank Account That Rewards You For Holding Ether or ERC20 Tokens

By Cauveé

Safecontract is a groundbreaking banking application for Ether and ERC20 token holders. Rather than a simple wallet, Safecontract is an intuitive cryptoasset savings account which yields regular interest payments. This is a tremendous value proposition for coin holders worldwide.

A secure, decentralized place to store value with reliable return-on-investment is a service yet unseen in the crypto space. It’s innovative, borderless banking for the swelling token economy around the globe. Read on to see how Safecontract actually works.

Regular Interest Returns

Safecontract creators Shayne Coplan and Abhinav Narayanan understand that the token economy is in its infancy. Many new users are entering Ethereum and Bitcoin markets every day. As the industry’s total market capacity swells, so will the value of many significant coins. Safecontract believes that buying and holding is a recipe for success in this market climate, and that’s why Safecontract incentivizes users to hold long term.

Coins stored in Safecontract will accrue interest over time. This interest payout comes from withdrawal fees paid in SafeToken (AO) every time a user withdraws any currency. When a user pays a withdrawal fee, that AO is distributed to all holding users.

Speaking about Safecontract’s value proposition, founder and CEO Shayne Coplan says, “As the industry matures and more people start holding a diverse range of tokens, the proliferation of a multi-token accommodating savings account that pays what is essentially interest in the same denomination as the respectively held token is inevitable. Long term holders primarily leave their tokens in their Ethereum wallet, but why do that if you can yield automated regular returns by storing them in a Safecontract? The idea of holding cash long term and earning no interest is considered senseless, and it will be no different for cryptoassets.”

How Safecontract Users Make Money

For now, when a user makes a deposit to Safecontract, 1% of its current Ether value is calculated in Safe Token (AO). When the user one day wants to withdraw that deposit, they'll need to pay that predetermined value of AO as a withdrawal fee. 100% of these fees are distributed between all other Safecontract users.

The amount each user receives depends on the total value of their holdings in Safecontract (measured in Ethereum). If User A has a variety of tokens that are worth 1.5% of the Total Network Value (TNV), User A will receive 1.5% of every withdrawal fee distribution, as long as their tokens remain in the system.

These funds are distributed in Safe Token. Users can keep their interest returns as AO, or have them exchanged autonomously to any supported currency denomination. These returns are the value proposition that makes Safecontract better for long term users than cold storage. There is no way to predict the frequency of withdrawals, but it’s easy to see how even a small handful of withdrawals every month could yield impressive returns for long term Safecontract users. Significant compounding is a real possibility as the Safecontract user base grows.

It’s important to note that these returns are completely passive. Users get paid for doing nothing. Set it and forget it.

Safecontract Security

Safecontract is a fully decentralized and open source dApp, with a foundation in the security and sophistication of the Ethereum blockchain. Safecontract doesn’t make money when users deposit or withdraw. Instead, the team profits as AO’s value rises. This incentivizes Safecontract’s creators to cultivate security, user adoption, and long term traction for this innovative new system of currency storage.