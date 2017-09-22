Safety for Women Visiting New Tourist Destinations

The Women’s Travel Group offers new tourist destinations each year. These might be new because of politics: Iran. These might be new because of stronger interest in the continent: Ethiopia. And these might be new because turmoil elsewhere is pushing tourism its way: Namibia.

Is a new destination viable for American women tourists. Safe, sanitary, easy to traverse, comfortable, interesting?

Here are some factors we use to determine if our group can visit a new destination:

Infrastructure: are airports and roads safe? In considering Iran, we looked at quality of aircraft. Under international sanctions Iran had been unable to replace aging planes. However aircraft is relatively new. Our group flew Dutch Fokker jets from city to city, and airports had plenty of security. (Boeing is selling $3billion of jets to Iran right now).

Roads: in some countries, road danger is high because traffic is a newer phenomenon. If you are visiting a country with a high rate of accidents, beware. You need to a/ get help crossing the street and b/ assure vehicles have seat belts that work. Africa has the worst road accident rate in the world. Even developed countries like Namibia which we visited, have high rates of accidents. Workable seat belts is a must.

Are the hotels in remote areas clean, with amenities and safety for ourselves and our possessions. In remote areas like the Omo Valley of S Ethiopia, hotels are like guest houses. However, they are clean, have hot and cold water, and lockable rooms.. Food is cooked in stews and spaghetti. In very remote areas, tourists might not be able to buy reliable bottled water, so one needs to have a supply on hand.

Shopping for Essentials: Once you are out of capital cities, shopping for something simple like a toothbrush can be a problem. Flexibility is key; your only option might be an ayurvedic pharmacy. Critical essentials like medicine must be taken with you, if this kind of travel appeals. Shopping for clothes can be easier, if you don’t mind a few ethnic garments. Larger women can find replacement clothes hard to find in China, easier in Morocco.

Is cash available? It is difficult to buy soft currency overseas. Consider getting plenty of it from the airport bank or capital city ATM or hotel. Do not depend on ATM’s in remote areas. They might not work, often run out of cash and might eat your card. Finally in some countries like Cuba and Iran, US credit cards are not accepted.

A final determinant on how we American women will feel, is who were the tourists before Americans? Do they have needs like ours? Germans (high sanitary standards), are all over Namibia. Chinese businessmen are in Ethiopia and Iran; they want business level hotels. In countries that were colonies, there are still vestiges of former rulers.

Can you walk around town looking like an American woman? This is important as women like to shop and meander. Will you be accosted and pestered or peered at with curiosity? . Example: in Istanbul and Tehran, we were ignored or stared at. In crowded souks elsewhere we were pestered.

