Saint Mesa Drops Ferocious New Single, "Lion"

Most teenagers find themselves spending their free time hanging out at concerts, going to football games, or taking trips to the mall. For Danny McCook, a singer-songwriter based in Mission Viejo, California who performs under the moniker Saint Mesa, that was not the case. Fighting a rare disease that had doctors confused, McCook found himself in and out of hospitals for two years until one day - he was better. There’s no answer as to what caused this miraculous change, but McCook took it as a sign to go out and experience the world.

During his time at the hospital, the artist found himself writing music and teaching himself to play. Once things started looking up, he returned to those ideas to create something beautiful, a spiritual debut EP titled Jungle. From the EP comes Saint Mesa’s newest single, “Lion,” a ferocious and enthralling track that builds you up from the very first beat. “The song is about overcoming your demons. Embracing them and taking control of them. Using your weaknesses as strengths, taming your lions,” shares McCook. Give the track a spin below and prepare to feel empowered!

With a fresh perspective and appreciation of the world’s natural beauties, Jungle points to specific moments in McCook’s life, reflecting a newfound positive and fearless outlook. "My goal in all this is to create a world people can escape to and find moments in, whether peace in turmoil, hope in dark times, or inspiration during creative blocks."

McCook has also found enjoyment in creating individually unique pieces of jewelry, tying into the overall nature-inspiring theme of Jungle. Here’s a peek at some of the one-of-a-kind pieces fans can find on tour!

West coast fans can catch Saint Mesa at one of the dates below!

9/12 – Berkley, CA – Cornerstone

9/14 – Portland, OR – Lola’s Room

9/16 – Seattle, WA – Timbre Room

9/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

9/19 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brew

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bootleg Bar

