Thousands March In Saint Paul After Philando Castile Verdict

Protesters rallied in front of the state Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Friday after a jury found a police officer not guilty in the July 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile.

Jeronimo Yanez, a police officer in the suburb of St. Anthony, shot and killed Castile, who was black, during a traffic stop. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was in the car with him and filmed the aftermath of the shooting. Yanez was found not guilty of several charges Friday, including manslaughter.

Demonstrators had planned to gather outside the Capitol even before the verdict was made public, according to local news station WCCO. Saint Paul police estimated there were around 2,000 people at the rally as of 9:41 p.m. local time.

Thousands of Minnesotans showing up to march after not guilty verdict in #yaneztrial, #philandocastile pic.twitter.com/I3TQA7J5kt — bengarvin (@bengarvin) June 17, 2017

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Reynolds said in a statement that she was “incredibly disappointed.”

“My boyfriend, Philando Castile, was pulled over because, per officer Yanez, he had a wide nose and looked like a suspect,” Reynolds said, according to KSTP producer Ben Rodgers.

“It is a sad state of affairs when this type of criminal conduct is condoned simply because Yanez is a policeman,” she went on. “God help America.”

In videos from the rally, the demonstration showed no signs of slowing down as the sun set over the city.

Photos: Grief, anger after Yanez found not guiltyhttps://t.co/9gpo8mUSsc pic.twitter.com/ZCXviWTqXR — MPR News (@MPRnews) June 17, 2017

St Paul police estimate crowd

to be around 1500. The #PhilandoCastile supporters are now shouting #BlackLivesMatter. Green line closed. pic.twitter.com/UcZ2k0uqBk — Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) June 17, 2017

It's amazing, we marched 10 blocks and I literally haven't seen one cop. Thousands of people on the street. pic.twitter.com/z2x8NIh1R4 — bengarvin (@bengarvin) June 17, 2017

A timelapse of demonstrators for #PhilandoCastile as they leave the State Capitol and march and chant down University Ave. pic.twitter.com/1ZKzIhQUhI — Miguel Otárola (@motarola123) June 17, 2017

"His Story Matters": a sign from the #PhilandoCastile march at sunset on University Avenue. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/91vyNG4LVy — Lindsey Seavert (@LindseySeavert) June 17, 2017

People continue to march for #PhilandoCastile down the light-rail line as the sun sets. Organizers trying to get everyone behind banners. pic.twitter.com/3sOFpZxCUj — Miguel Otárola (@motarola123) June 17, 2017

Marchers turning left on Victoria towards I-94 pic.twitter.com/Sd0l7tBCOW — bengarvin (@bengarvin) June 17, 2017

The crowd seems to have grown over the last two hours. #PhilandoCastile supporters are now walking away from University Ave crossing freeway pic.twitter.com/ez8vz7nYLm — Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) June 17, 2017