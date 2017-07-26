Saks Fifth Avenue Opened their Store this Morning in NYC for a Sober Dance Party!

One of the most iconic buildings in the world opened the doors early this morning in New York City to provide space for yoga followed by a dance party - at 6 am! It was a first for me and I’m sure many others in NYC - something I can surely never forget.

Daybreaker and Saks Fifth Ave brought mischief to the classic department store in the heart of the summer. Today Wednesday, July 26th, just before the morning shoppers rolled in, Daybreaker brought its morning dance party to the Wellery — an entire floor dedicated to health and wellness, that launched this May in Saks’ flagship location. You can't make this up. I am so glad I didn’t miss it - my roommate literally pulled me out of bed this morning.

The event was called Red Lips + Yoga Pants and kicked off with an array of four fitness experiences from ConBody to yoga to Mark Fisher Fitness to 90s dance aerobics, followed by a high-energy dance party with DJ, Alyx Ander. This partnership combined the posh sophistication of Saks Fifth Avenue with a sweaty dance-filled celebration leaving you feeling gloriously healthy. And the ridiculous mischief that ensues when a dance party takes over a department store — will be memorable, to say the least. There were also green smoothies, coconut water and some organic goodies including Emmy’s Organics Dark Cacao Coconut Cookie with clean energizing ingredients: organic coconut, organic agave syrup, organic cocoa powder, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil, organic vanilla extract and himalayan salt. Every person there was smiling and dancing to the beats.

Radah a co-founder of Daybreaker said it’s all about unlocking play. “1 in 4 Americans have zero friends to confide in. 42% of college students are anxious and depressed. Our goal is to create a sober experience both for college students and adults. A community is vital. Having no community is as unhealthy as alcoholism. We’ve totally messed up our priorities, it should be community first and then a profession. Community takes care of you.”

Andrew Rauner​ ​@​AJR​photos Everyone seemed to be having a great time at the Daybreaker dance party at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Havard came out with a study about how having weak social ties affects us and suggested prioritizing community activities. “Buy a coffee for the guy behind you in the line. Bring a sandwich to homeless people. This is something our generation can have when we are 70, 80 years old - still dancing and having fun at any age.” Radah from Daybreaker.

Andrew Rauner​ ​@​AJR​photos Saks Fifth Avenue opened their doors early this morning for Day Breakers yoga and dance party.

Andrew Rauner​ ​@​AJR​photos​ Liana Werner-Gray at Daybreaker Saks Fifth Avenue