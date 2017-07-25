Sales Coaching - Eric Lofholm

As an entrepreneur specializing in sales coaching, you need clients to enroll in your program so you can teach them to be successful. Many coaches are struggling with having the conversion conversation and closing the deal.

In this episode, Master Sales Trainer, Eric Lofholm, teaches you how to create a desire in your potential clients that has them wanting your offer before you attempt to close the deal. He says the key is to approach closing a new client a heart-centered way.

Eric even gives away scripts that you can use to make people want to enroll and be coached by you.

Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch