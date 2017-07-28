Sales Methodology - David Anderson

Not every entrepreneur knows the best sales methodology. Some entrepreneurs find it hard to get into a sales conversation, but we all know that it’s essential to having a successful business.

In this episode, David Anderson, a sales expert and consultant, gives you a step-by-step process on how you can add more value and have a higher close rate.

It’s not just about closing a deal, but connecting with your customers and creating a sense of urgency.

Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch