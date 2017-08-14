“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is on summer break, but that doesn’t mean the host is ignoring current events.

Bee and her show on Monday declared this week “Many Sides Week” to celebrate “the deep roots white people have in denying the obvious.”

Assuming the presidency of “the Early Evening Satire,” Bee proclaimed in a press release, “My administration recognizes the critical connection between white people and racism, and we are committed to pointing out what should be absolutely obvious to everyone by now.”

Read the whole proclamation below.

“Many Sides Week” likely grabbed its name from President Donald Trump’s response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Trump notably refused to single out white supremacists in his statement, instead admonishing “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

The show then posted this October throwback clip about white nationalists and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. That sure seems like a long time ago.