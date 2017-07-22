Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” show has likened Sean Spicer’s escape from the Trump administration to a scene from “The Shawshank Redemption.”

After the news broke on Friday that Spicer had quit as White House press secretary, Bee’s team tweeted this gif of the movie’s main character Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins) basking in the glory of his new found freedom following a prison break:

“Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…” pic.twitter.com/RiiMJJc6nx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

“Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine,” they captioned the gif, after slightly tweaking a line voiced by Morgan Freeman’s character Red.

“Full Frontal” later used a puppet and lyrics from the Tears for Fears track “Mad Mad World” to further mock Spicer, before giving the doll a Viking-style burial at sea.

Puppet Spicer is not taking this well. pic.twitter.com/hXGmsMx0b0 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

🎶 All around me are familiar faces 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6doU7Kslmh — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

🎶 Worn out places, worn out faces 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Lald8nuu2b — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

🎶 Going nowhere, going nowhere 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wox7XzAhDU — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

🎶 And I find it kinda funny, I find it kinda sad 🎶 pic.twitter.com/efgF8mVoSQ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017