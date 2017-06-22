Sam Bee Shuts Down Conservatives' Attempts To Demonize Liberals

When she called out Marco Rubio's claims that Hillary Clinton supports abortions on babies' due dates.

“That is literally the stupidest thing I have every heard. Removing the baby on the due date isn’t an abortion, it’s a cesarean... Keep telling your cabal of fetus fanatics that Hillary Clinton wants us to carry to term and then deliver our babies directly into a Vitamix, so Planned Parenthood can sell it to Whole Foods.” Brilliant.