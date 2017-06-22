Sam Bee Shuts Down Conservatives' Attempts To Demonize Liberals

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee wishes summer could be carefree, but she says conservatives’ efforts to demonize liberals are making it difficult.
Case in point: A PAC ad supporting Republican Karen Handel in her ultimately victorious Georgia congressional campaign against Democrat Jon Ossoff exploited last week’s shooting at GOP Congress members during a baseball practice. The incident left Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) with serious injuries.
The commercial warned that the “unhinged left is endorsing and applauding shooting Republicans” and they’re the same ones backing Ossoff.
Bee had enough of that noise.
“Oh! That must be why he lost. The cheering-last-week’s-shooting demographic is basically zero,” she said on her show Wednesday. “The unhinged left is even less powerful than the hinged left, which is saying a lot.”
Bee didn’t stop there. She explained how conservatives are also framing art as a bogeyman.
Watch her full monologue above.
