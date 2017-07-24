Humans with eyes can plainly see that Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones,” is a good-looking man.

Greg Doherty via Getty Images Hiiiiiiiii Joooooooon!!!!

But according to his co-star John Bradley, who plays fellow Night’s Watchman Samwell Tarly, we “know nothing” about Jon Snow. Or at least what he’s like in real life.

At Comic-Con over the weekend, Bradley told Conan O’Brien that he wishes Harington was a tad bit less dashing.

“Seeing [Harington] on screen is nice enough,” Bradley explained during a panel discussion. “But it’s nothing compared to what I’m going to call the live experience.”

“It’s a bit like only ever seeing the Mona Lisa as a jpeg on somebody’s phone,” Bradley continued. “Somebody says, ‘What do you think of that?’ and you go, ‘Yeah, it’s a pretty good painting, but I’m not blown away by it.’ And you see it in real life and you’re like, ‘Good lord!’”

Bradley went on to list Harington’s other wonderful qualities, but slipped in a flaw, too. Harington, apparently, is a filthy copier of signature puppy-dog Instagram poses.

A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:29am PDT