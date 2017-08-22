Samantha Bee Honors Ladies Who Persist With 'Nasty Women Week'

August just got more festive, thanks to Samantha Bee.

The “Full Frontal” host on Monday declared the current week “Nasty Women Week,” paying tribute “to the bitches, the broads, to the c**ts and to all ladies who work every day in spite of all the bulls**t.”

In the proclamation she posted on Twitter as President of the Early Evening Satire, the comedian called on celebrants to “recognize women exist and are people.”

“Full Frontal” is on summer hiatus, but Bee’s satirical bite hasn’t been on vacation. She proclaimed the previous week “Many Sides Week” to skewer President Donald Trump’s mealy-mouthed, post-Charlottesville comments about who was to blame for violence in protests attended by white nationalists.

This time, she was presumably reaching back to October when then-candidate Donald Trump referred to then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as “a nasty woman.” The comment sparked a co-opting of the phrase into an expression of female empowerment that also included the production of feminist merchandise.

Just last month, Clinton helped Bee promote Nasty Woman T-shirts to benefit Planned Parenthood.

Along with Monday’s proclamation, “Full Frontal” also posted some throwback outrageousness to let the “Nasty Woman Week” festivities began.