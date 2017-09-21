Samantha Bee is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Omarosa Manigault. That much is crystal clear.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee devoted a segment to asking “what the fuck her job is.”

It came amid reports that White House chief of staff John Kelly was trying to push out the communications director for the Office of Public Liaison and stop her from “triggering” Trump with negative news stories.

“Omarosa’s brief is something about black outreach, which is odd because she may be the only person who turns black people off more than Trump does,” said Bee. “Literally, nobody knows what Omarosa does in the White House, other than piss people off.”