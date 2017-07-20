With President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission demanding sensitive details on American citizens, Samantha Bee thought it would be a good idea to examine exactly who was sitting on the panel.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee explored the previous work of three of the commission’s members: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Hans von Spakovsky and Christian Adams.
As you can imagine, Bee didn’t like what she saw.
“Guys like this have been playing the long game, methodically chipping away at the Voting Rights Act since the moment LBJ signed it and then left the room to expose himself to the steno pool,” said Bee. “And now this president has handed them the keys to the candy shop so they can run in and purge all the chocolates.”
