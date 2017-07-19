Sammy Sosa: A Call for Skin Positivity

Over the last week, I received numerous text messages, saw countless Twitter posts, and answered endless questions about Sammy Sosa’s new, significantly lighter skin. “White Sammy” has captured the fascination, concern, and ridicule of many.

When one drastically changes their appearance, it is easy to laugh and characterize them as “crazy”, “insecure”, or “self-hating.” However, in a society that constantly inundates us with messages that the skin we are “in” is not enough, many individuals are compelled to adopt unsafe practices to attain their beauty goals. While the psychology behind skin bleaching has been addressed in depth by many scholars, my focus is on the deleterious medical effects of radical changes to our largest organ—the skin.

I recently had a conversation regarding the media’s response to the “new” Sammy with my good friend, Kevin Curry (of the viral Instagram handle @fitmencook), and he noted the parallels to body shaming. It is well accepted that body shaming can lead to unhealthy behaviors, such as crash dieting and binge eating. The dangerous medical effects of color shaming are not as clearly defined; however, they are equally as detrimental and can pressure its targets to risk their health to conform. In my experience, no skin type, gender, or socioeconomic background is immune to this pressure.

Well-known sports attorney, Steve Olenick, finds that “even highly regarded, financially successful athletes are under tremendous pressure to look a certain way and maintain a particular aesthetic.” We live in a social media age where many are “addicted” to Instagram “likes” and Snapchat filters can change everything from the color of our skin to the shape of our nose in an instant. Our collective obsession with perfection has never been greater and without the guidance of trained, ethical professionals, many can harm themselves in their pursuit of beauty.

As a dermatologist, I am on the frontline of this battle. I have had mothers bring in their toddler, requesting treatments to lighten the child’s skin. I have treated patients of color with permanent darkening, thinning, and stretchmarks of the skin due to long-term use of bleaching creams and other lightening concoctions. I have also seen young fair skinned patients, with self- described tanning addiction, treated for aggressive, life-threatening melanomas, yet do not stop tanning.

Tanning addiction has become a hot topic. Harvard researchers, Fisher and colleagues, published data in Cell which made compelling parallels between tanning and opioid addiction. Similar addictive traits are seen in my patients that overuse lightening products. Those that have been using lightening products consistently for years often have anxiety and even depressed mood regarding their appearance upon cessation. There is no research (yet) to support calling this a physiologic addiction. However, some people who have this preoccupation may suffer from body dysmorphic disorder and could benefit from psychologic evaluation.

Regarding Mr. Sosa, there are very few medications that can attain the level of whitening that he has achieved. Although, I am uncertain as to what treatment Mr. Sosa used, one possible drug is monobenzyl ether of hydroquinone (MBEH). In the 1930’s, this chemical, a phenol derivative, was initially added to rubber to reduce its deterioration. Soon after, workers who used rubber gloves containing MBEH noticed lightening of their hands and the medical use of MBEH for hyperpigmentation followed. Early, enthusiastic use of this medication revealed some of its common side effects: redness, itching, scaling, and irreversible loss of pigment. These severe side effects limited it’s use to only severe vitiligo patients. These patients have little hope for repigimentation and complete removal of pigment would give them more even appearance. Cosmetic use of this cream and the irreversible destruction of melanocytes, leaves the patient susceptible to deadly skin cancers including melanoma. Further, this commits the individual to a lifetime of aggressive sun avoidance to avoid painful sunburns. In my opinion, this medication should only be used for those suffering from vitiligo not for aesthetic purposes.

Although such cases should serve as a cautionary tale, I do not suggest that my patients become nocturnal hermits to protect their skin from the sun. Nor do I encourage the avoidance of treating pigmentary conditions because of fear of addiction to FDA approved lightening agents. In medicine, we often say that, “the dose determines the poison”. Excessive use is what causes damage. I do, however, encourage everyone to embrace their unique skin color.

Whether you are a deep mahogany or porcelain white, there is nothing more beautiful than an even, healthy skin tone. I encourage my patients of all skin types to focus more on skin health by enhancing their skin tone instead of altering it. As a dermatologist, I am lucky to have the tools to help them attain their goal. My fair skinned patients often adopt a regimen of chemical peels and lasers to remove sun damage and give their skin porcelain perfection. My darker skinned patients often adopt a regimen including retinoid creams to reduce the appearance of pores, erase hyperpigmentation, and allow their melanated masterpiece to glow.