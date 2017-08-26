Samuel Bensoussan a young blogger and online social media personality was born and raised in Paris, France. His sister Candice became a professional stylist there and his brother Benjamin an actor.In 2014, he moved to London, England to pursue his professional online influencing career. Soon after, he signed with Social Talent Management to aid in his career growth and he achieved substantial success in this .The 18-year-old, Samuel Bensoussan moved from Paris to London in 2014 to be a part of the fashion industry and make a big statement in the Fashion world.

In a recent exclusive interview with Candid magazine, Samuel Bensoussan made it known that the designer of his choice is his sister who happens to be a professional stylist . He also stated that his brother is an actor, making a family endowed with various gifts and talents. Talking about Samuel’s other gifts; he has tried his luck as a professional fashion photographer. He was picked to shoot fashion shows in London and it made him gain some more perspective as a model. samuel bensoussan

Samuel would resume into the University of Regent, London at an early age of eighteen despite just snapping up a professional model contract in January 2017. Samuel signed with metropolitan models agency to commence his professional model career and he is excited to be able to use his intuitive fashion, photographic sense and modeling skills in order to create an even bigger brand for himself in years to come. Known for his hard work and commitment, he would be able to school and forge ahead with his professional career without one coming in the way of the other.

Samuel had already started contributing to the fashion world via blogging.Samuel is the founder and mastermind behind the popular blog-samuelbensoussan.com. Which aids the men’s demographic with styling tips, trend forecasts and third party inspiration. In the menswear world, Bens stands out due to his exceptional ability to blend his native Parisian and Londoner aesthetic with an approach to fashion. Blogging is his way of saying it with words than just being the Social Media Star known via his attractive pictures. It is his niche to define his style. Samuel Bensoussan known as a Social Media Mover has a gracious and edgy style that attracted over 200,000 Instagram followers asserting him as an internet sensation and online celebrity.