James Corden got shafted by Samuel L. Jackson on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

The two battled it out during a “Drop the Mic” segment, and they didn’t hold back on the insults. Corden took jabs at Jackson’s roster of films, telling him, “90 percent of your IMDB page is shit,” while Jackson poked fun at Corden’s lack of fame.

“I feel bad for you son, ’cause I’m the real star. No one knows who you are without Adele in a car,” Jackson rapped.

The best part came when Corden took aim at Jackson for all those Capital One commercials, asking, “Aren’t you rich enough now to say no to bank commercials? Seriously aren’t you? Aren’t you though?”

Jackson’s answer was crystal clear when he showed Corden exactly what’s in his wallet.