San Francisco Chefs Unite for 4 days in August

Much like the epic migration through the Serengeti, where migratory zebras, antelopes, and wildebeest come together for a short period of time, San Francisco too has a similar event. But instead of animals, it is their famed chefs, mixologists, and tastemakers who come out from their packed restaurants and trendy bars to showcase their skills at Eat, Drink SF. For only four days in August, the public has a rare chance to meet the talented tastemakers who they can only read about or see on television.

And, just like the Serengeti, there will be no shortage of tense turf wars starting with the Taco Knockdown on Thursday night where restaurants that don’t have tacos on their menus challenge their rivals with unique taco creations. Who will be the Alpha Taco King: ROOH (Indian food), Crystal Jade (Chinese cuisine), 'āina (Hawaiian fare), Pizzeria Delfina or Salt & Straw (an ice cream parlor)? Of course, a competition of this intensity would not be complete without margaritas. Five local bartenders will also compete for the title of Margarita Master by mixing, shaking, blending herbs, fruits, and rare elixirs with tequila.

Of course grazing is an integral part of Eat, Drink SF and for three days, guest have an opportunity to graze through the Grand Tasting sampling bites from over 30 local restaurants including Bellota, China Live, Roka Akor, and Flour+Water. There will be more that 70 bars, distilleries, breweries, and wineries to quench the thirst of the foraging guests.

San Francisco legends like celebrity chef Ryan Scott will take to the stage with a yet-to-be-disclosed cooking demo and guests can learn how to fold dumplings like a pro with China Live’s Executive Chef George Chen.

For lovers of food, libations, and learning there is no other place to be than in San Francisco on August 24-27. Indeed, after the solar eclipse, the stars will align and the heavy hitters in San Francisco’s competitive food scene will put down their knives and come out and play together. Don’t miss it!