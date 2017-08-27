San Jose State University partnering with DOTIN LLC is embracing the digital evolution through SJSU KonnectIN (A Mobile platform)

Two of the biggest reasons for student attrition is the ability to connect with the college or university (helping connect them with like-minded people) & career guidance and growth. This has been the primary focus of SJSU KonnectIn from dotin LLC who have been working with San Jose State University for the past one and half years to make this application relevant to the student community. Using its Artificial Intelligence technology and Global Positioning Services (GPS) this mobile friendly application is not only helping in connecting like-minded students, (facilitate ad-hoc and structured networking) but also providing course and job recommendations, enabling a seamless connection with alumni's building a cohesive community.

After one and a half year of rigorous testing with Biomedical Engineering with very promising results, this Fall San Jose State University has agreed to deploy it across Engineering school. The promising results include enhancement to student engagement by 10 % in just 3 months and even time spent by students on SJSU KonnectIN platform vs some of the popular sites like LinkedIn. The engagement was measured with respect to students attending events, responding to polls or e-mails and the freshmen who are connected better with seniors, mentors &alumni's and overall student connection with department/schools. The application has deep integration with schools learning ecosystem enabling students to form like-minded study groups. Some of the comments directly from students speak volume with respect to the impact this application had during the pilot.

"Awesome application Good functionality and presentation" David Rapido, SJSU student.

"This app is great! Easy to use and very convenient for connecting with classmates." Merry Tu, SJSU student

Success is not a big step in future, but small steps taken right now! San Jose State University is not only blazing the trail in embracing this digital evolution, but also taking steps in the right direction to success!