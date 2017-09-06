Sanaa Lathan Shaved Her Head And We're Completely Obsessed

Sanaa Lathan has a bald and beautiful new look.

The actress revealed her freshly shaven head to the world Tuesday with an Instagram video.

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

“It’s all off,” she said in the video. “I feel like it’s so light I could fly away.”

Lathan’s big chop is for her role in the upcoming Netflix film “Nappily Ever After,” based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel by the same name. Lathan is starring in the film as Violet Jones, who experiences a hair salon mishap that leads her to reconsider what it means to live life to the fullest.

Over the past few weeks, the “Love and Basketball” actress has chronicled her hair journey while making the film on social media. She started off with blond, straight hair in mid-August and promised “many hair changes” for her character.

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film’s director, gave Lathan props for “going there” with her new look.

amazing! proud of my sis for going there. #actorslife https://t.co/rwJMZSPD7K — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) September 5, 2017

Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, who is working on the film, gave a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at some of the wigs Lathan will be rocking in the film and said that the movie’s message is important for women.

“We are creating some black girl hair magic on this film,” he said. “It’s going to be really good, and the message is really amazing. It’s near and dear to my heart, and I know that women around the world will be able to relate to Violet, aka Sanaa Lathan for ‘Nappily Ever After.’”