Sandra Bullock is the latest star to show her support for the people of Houston, Texas, who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The actress donated $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort, the organization confirmed to People on Wednesday.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water,” Bullock said in a statement, adding, “I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.”

Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for American Red Cross National Headquarters called the donation “incredible,” noting the organization is extremely thankful.

“Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous,” Penniman told People.

Bullock is among the many members of Hollywood who’ve donated funds to the hurricane relief efforts.

Over the weekend, comedian Kevin Hart donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and urged fellow stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey to do the same.

The Kardashian-Jenner family answered Hart’s call and came out to support those affected, pledging to donate $500,000 to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Beyoncé, who was born and raised in Houston, has also reportedly made a “significant donation” to help those affected, as confirmed by her pastor, Rudy Rasmus.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the singer told The Houston Chronicle in a statement, adding that she plans to help as many people as possible.

Texas has been drenched with over 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall last week, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and causing serious damage that will likely take years to fix.