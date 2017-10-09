Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Christopher Columbus: Why Do We Lie to Children?

Melissa: How old were you when you found out that Santa Claus did not exist?

Kanene: In utero. I suppose I overheard my parents arguing about how to raise me. My father was adamant “My child will not grow up believing in or looking forward to some white man busting into the house late at night to leave gifts (and the light on) in exchange for milk and cookies!” In reality, it was his hard earned money (and Macy’s coupons) that put presents under the Christmas tree.

Melissa: I don’t remember ever really believing in Santa Claus, but I do remember being part of the charade for my little sister, who is nine years younger than me. We’d put her to bed, wrap the presents, drink the milk and eat the cookies set out for Santa. We even left a trail of crumbs from the plate to the fireplace. When she finally became of the age where she probably no longer believe in Santa, we broke the news to her. She was crushed, and refused to believe my brother and I until our parents confirmed it.

Kanene: Seriously, why is it ok to lie to children? What is the appropriate age to reveal the truth?

Melissa: I think America is having this moment right now, slowly waking up to the idea that many of our founding fathers, and even Columbus the “discoverer” of America himself, are not the heroes we were taught. A lot of people seem to be having a hard time with it.

As educators, it is our job to teach our students the known facts, and the critical thinking skills to interrogate those facts for nuance and context. What happens when the textbooks are selling a distorted version of the facts, also known as lies, or a mythology, at best?

For years, “Americans” were taught that the Founding Fathers were the architects of the most liberated nation on planet earth; and how years before those founding fathers built our society, this great nation was “discovered” by a man named Christopher Columbus. For several years, and acutely in the past few months, people have begun to challenge several of the great American “mythologies,” such that the narrative surrounding the “protagonists” are shifting to reveal a not so flattering picture. Much like the child learning that Santa is really their uncle Jerry, the Tooth Fairy is actually their mom, and that she and her siblings were not delivered by the stork, “America” is in the midst of an existential crisis and is acting like a three year older whose security blanket has been taken away. White Supremacy is America’s security blanket.

Overcoming this crisis will require that people “on all sides” brace for the impact of uncomfortable conversations. Furthermore, it will require that some people give up their “blanket,” (but in exchange, find themselves on the right side of history). This will take several years to solve, and not everyone will find their way out. However, what can we do is prevent future generations from facing the crisis of reconciling American mythologies with American realities.

The truth is out there. It is up to all of us, educators, parents and “Americans”, to seek and teach the truth. #ChristopherColumbus #ColumbusDay #NoMoreLies #WhiteLiesWhiteGenocide #IndigenousPeoplesDay #ShameOnScholastic #ShameOnDeBlasio #LiesMyTeacherToldMe #TeachersAgainstColumbus #WhyDoWeLieToChildren

Kanene Holder is a teacher, activist and performance artist of Trinidadian and Jamaican descent.

Melissa Nicolardi is a teacher, activist and media maker and a first generation Italian-American.

Both are dedicated educators interested in the intersection of education, arts and social justice. In their spare time, they reminisce about the Brooklyn that no longer exists. (Like Knight Rider)

Scholastic #brave #explorer #dreamer #wideeyed #alternativeFacts #ShameOnScholastic