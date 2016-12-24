Christmas Cheer Is Unicycle Santa Playing 'Ode To Joy' On Flaming Bagpipes

If you’ve got the talent, this is a great way to celebrate Christmas.

If you can’t play the flaming bag pipes while balancing a stack of presents and peddling in circles on your unicycle, this is the next best thing. Video uploaded to YouTube this week shows a man dressed as Santa performing the incredible feat.

Brian Kidd, The Unipiper of Portland, Oregon, makes it look easy as he plays an impressive rendition of “Ode to Joy.”